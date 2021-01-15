Parents of Nora Quoirin Believe She Was Abducted Before Malaysia Death

THE PARENTS of teenage Londoner Nora Quoirin claim there is “compelling evidence” abduction in her tragic Malaysia death.

The parents of Nora Quoirin say they are “utterly disappointed” by a Malaysian coroner’s report that the 15-year old Londoner lost her life in a dense jungle as the result of a “misadventure”.

Born to an Irish mother, Meabh Quoirin, and a French father, Nora suffered from a rare cognitive disease that made her totally dependent on her parents. Raised in London, the teenager was enjoying a dream family holiday in the jungles of Malaysia when she vanished in the summer of 2019. Her naked body was found 10 days after her disappearance, sparking an investigation that gripped the public of four countries.

Speaking to Irish state broadcaster RTE, Belfast-born Meabh Quoirin said there is “compelling evidence” that Nora was abducted prior to her tragic death.

“Trained personnel went to the plantation area and searched it and in fact, some officers were even in the precise location Nóra’s body was recovered,” said the bereaved mother.

“They had all reported that there were no signs of human life at any point. That for us is compelling evidence to say that she was not there by herself”.

“Another really key part for us was the open window,” said Ms. Quoirin, referring to the means of leaving her hotel room that Malaysian authorities claim Nora snuck out through.

“We know that we can say with absolute certitude that Nóra never left the chalet through that window. We know she was not physically or mentally capable of doing so.”

She added that Nora’s fingerprints and DNA were not found on the window frame, casting further doubt on the official findings of Malaysian authorities.

