CORONER In Malaysia Rules Nora Quoirin Was Not Murdered By A Third Party in the jungle

The Malaysian coroner in the case of Nora Quoirin, the 15-year-old British teenager who vanished on August 4, 2019, just one day after arriving at her family’s cottage on the Dusun resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, Malaysia, has ruled out the possibility of any third-party in the cause of her death.

Nora’s body was discovered on August 13, nine days after her disappearance, beside a stream, about 1.6 miles from her family’s cottage, on a small palm-oil estate, and Maimoonah Aid, the coroner, had originally been expected to make his decision before December 31.

