NORWAY changes its vaccine guidelines after the deaths of 23 people who received the vaccine

Norway has taken the lead in changing its guidelines for people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine after 23 people have lost their lives shortly after receiving the jab. Norwegian authorities have confirmed to national new outlet The Epoch Times that, of the 23 people who have died, 13 of the deaths “could have been caused, directly, by the secondary effects of the vaccines.”

-- Advertisement --



The negative reactions to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine have prompted spokesperson for the Norwegian Medicines Agency, Steinar Madsen, to announce a change to official guidance on who should receive the jab. According to Madsen, “people in weak health probably should not be vaccinated.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Norway Changes Vaccine Guidelines After 23 Deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.