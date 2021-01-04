Norway Restricts Alcohol Sales Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases.

Norway still remains one of the least affected by the pandemic in Europe, with 50,523 cases and 436 deaths, nevertheless, the Norwegian government has decided to severely limit the sale of alcohol.

The Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, announced yesterday, Dec. 3, a battery of new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus in the face of concern about a rebound in cases, including a ban on the sale of alcohol in restaurants and in events held across the country.

This was announced this Sunday at a press conference by Solberg, who has also announced that private meetings outside the home may not be of more than five people and that stores and shopping centres will limit the capacity to maintain social distancing.

On the other hand, the maximum number of people for indoor sporting events, cultural events, ceremonies, among others, will be ten people, although “most of these events are not in line with national recommendations and, therefore, should be postponed. or be cancelled “, reads the statement issued by the Government. So far, Norway is one of the countries in Europe with the lowest incidence of the pandemic, with 50,523 accumulated cases and 436 deaths.

