THE MASTECTOMY SOLIDARITY TRUCK will travel throughout Europe, and for each kilometre travelled, money will be donated.

Transport company ESP Solutions, came up with the fantastic idea of the truck to support the Mastectomized Women of Almería (AMAMA). Head of Marketing and Development at ESP Solutions, José Ángel García, said, the solidarity truck will “do more than one hundred thousand kilometres a year, kilometres that will be translated into money to donate to this Almeria association”.

The coronavirus has hit AMAMA along with other charities, as the lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions have mean that charity events have not been able to take place.

