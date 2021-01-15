Man Choked Partner During Cage Fighting Dream

A MAN choked his partner during a “dream” about cage fighting, only a day after she threatened to leave him.

Derby Crown Court heard how Bradley Souto, aged 31, claimed to have been dreaming that he was seeing himself on TV as he placed his opponent into a strangle hold. Souto is on trial for the attempted murder of his girlfriend, Rebecca Jackson.

The alleged attack occurred on November 13, 2019 and Souto denies that he had tried to kill his partner. Jonathan Straw, for the prosecution told the jury, “This defendant, Bradley Souto, tried to kill his partner Rebecca Jackson and very nearly succeeded.

“She had gone to sleep and the next thing she recalls is regaining some sort of consciousness with him strangling her from behind in a choke hold.

“She could not breathe and she very quickly lost consciousness, but before she lost consciousness she heard him say “don’t worry, this won’t take much longer”.

“You will hear a 999 call he made in which he is asked by the operator ‘tell me exactly what happened’, to which he replies ‘I ran a rampage, I choked my girlfriend out, she’s very purple in the face’”.

The court also heard how the relationship had been on the rocks due to Souto’s history of drinking, and that the victim had messaged Souto the day before the incident, to say that she would leave him if he carried on drinking. The trial continues.

