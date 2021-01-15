INVESTIGATION launched after car drives into Sizzlers café in Hornden before being set on fire.

Emergency services were called on Wednesday January 13, to Sizzlers on Blackhills Road in Horden, after a car was driven into the building. The incident occurred at around 9:30 pm and the car, believed to be a black Mitsubishi shogun was set of fire before the occupants fled the scene.

An investigation has been launched by Durham police and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

A spokeswoman for Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service said, “our crews, together with colleagues from Durham Constabulary were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with a building on Blackhills Road in Hordon.

“Three appliances attended – two from Peterlee and one from Sedgefield.

“On arrival the car was well alight, so our crews used two hose reels to extinguish the fire and a positive pressure ventilation fan to disperse the smoke.

“All persons were accounted for.”

