Locals Praised for their Help in Seville Nursing Home Fire as Residents Return

LOCAL NEIGHBOURS of the Seville nursing home that caught fire on Three Kings Day have been praised for their help during the blaze as elderly residents return.

On January 5th (Three King’s Day), a fire broke out at the Domus-VI Adorea nursing home located near Santa Justa station, just east of Seville’s city centre. An elderly woman lost her life in the blaze, and many other elderly residents were treated for injuries.

Now, 47 residents have happily gone back to their homes at the facility while the remaining 48 are expected to return over the next few days. All have now received the Covid vaccine, and the home said that the residents were delighted to return to the staff who are a “second family they already missed”.

Residents of the local area were praised by the facility, who expressed their “gratitude to all the neighbours and volunteers of the San Pablo-Santa Justa” are for displaying an “example of nobility and courage in an extremely difficult moment”.

Locals flocked to the street of the blaze to offer blankets, shelter, and supplies to residents who were forced into the cold night by the traumatising fire. Seville’s emergency services have been praised for their excellent response to the emergency, while the city’s taxi drivers and bus service valiantly mobilised to transport residents to hospitals and shelters.

