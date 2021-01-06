Elderly Woman Dies and 3 Seriously Injured in Sevilla Nursing Home Fire

AN ELDERLY WOMAN has died and three others have been seriously injured in a nursing home fire in Sevilla on Tuesday night.

Emergency services responded to calls shortly before 11 PM on Tuesday (January 5th) from dozens of locals to reports of a fire in Sevilla’s Huerta de Santa Teresa area, just east of the city centre. The flames broke out on the third floor of the Domus VI Adorea nursing home on Calle Baltasar Gracian, home to many elderly residents.

Police, ambulances, and firefighters filled the street as elderly residents were evacuated from the blaze dressed in pyjamas, many still attached to their respirators. Local residents offered their help, bringing blankets, hot water bottles, and chairs to the street and sheltering traumatised residents in the doorways of their apartment blocks.

Emergency services confirmed that an elderly resident had died in the blaze, while three other residents were rushed to hospital in serious condition. Many more were treated at a rapidly assembled field hospital in a nearby car park. Tussam buses were deployed to ferry the shaken residents to a shelter at the San Pablo sports centre, while local taxi drivers flocked to the scene to volunteer their services.

The cause of the fire is still unclear, and the scene is currently sealed off by emergency services.

