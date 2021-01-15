Kindhearted Postie Donates Christmas Tips to Help Young Boy

KINDHEARTED postie donates Christmas his tips to help a young boy who had his scooter stolen.

Gavin Davies, aged 49, is a beloved postie in the Tregynwr area of south Wales, and he has spent 33 years getting to know the locals on his rounds. Young Ollie Davies and his parents are just one of the families that Gavin delivers to.

Ollie was heartbroken after having his scooter stolen, so mum Katie took to social media saying that the scooter had been taken from outside the family house. The post tugged on Gavin’s heartstrings, and the very next day he left Ollie an envelope, inside of it was all his Christmas tips, and a card.

The card read, “Hi Ollie, I heard the sad news about your scooter! Just to let you know that not everybody is nasty and cruel.

“People have been kind to me and given me Christmas tips just for doing my job. So, I want to share them with you. Keep scooting champ. Postie x.”

