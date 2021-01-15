A NEW report has revealed that Ivanka Trump, the President’s daughter, forbid Secret Service security agents from using the bathroom at her Washington mansion.

According to a Washington Post investigation, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner banned the team of Secret Service security agents deployed to protect their family from using the half dozen bathrooms of their large Washington mansion.

-- Advertisement --



The report alleges that the agents, who are assigned to protect important US figures and their families 24/7, were forced to use a porta-potty instead of the bathrooms at Ivanka’s luxurious home. Some were forced to call to the nearby homes of former US President Barack Obama or current Vice-President Mike Pence to relieve themselves.

The report quoted one law enforcement official as saying: “It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom.” The Washington Post also alleges that US taxpayers were forced to fund a $3000 per month apartment rented for the exclusive purpose of Ivanka’s agents availing of its bathroom during their long shifts.

The White House has denied the report’s allegations and the revelations pale in comparison to other scandals plaguing the Trump family as the President becomes the first in history to face impeachment twice in one term. It has been reported that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have been snubbed by the elite Manhattan social circles they were once members of due to their work with the controversial Donald Trump administration.

The couple recently purchased a $30 million plot of land on a Florida island known as the Billionaire’s Bunker, where it is likely they’ll make their home when the Trump Presidency finally ends.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Ivanka Trump Forbid Secret Service Agents from Using Bathrooms”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.