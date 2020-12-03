Ivanka Trump Questioned Over Alleged $300k ‘Misuse’ of Funds

IVANKA TRUMP has been questioned under oath in connection to the alleged misuse of funds used to celebrate Donald Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

The District of Columbia (DC) Attorney General Karl Racine alleges that President Trump used his inauguration celebrations to enrich his family by ‘grossly’ overpaying his Washington hotel where the event was hosted. The prosecutor alleges that a non-profit, untaxable organisation called the ’58th Presidential Inaugural Committee’ set up to organise the event paid $300 thousand to Trump’s own hotel for a private family reception for his three eldest children Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric.

Ivanka Trump, the President’s eldest daughter, has faced official questioning though took to Twitter to lash back at what she called a ‘politically motivated demonstration of vindictiveness and waste of taxpayer’s money’. She posted a screenshot of emails she claims to have sent in which she says writes that the hotel should be paid a ‘fair market price’ for staging the inauguration event.

Racine stated that ‘District law requires non-profits to use their funds for their state public purpose, not to benefit private individuals or companies’. The White House has yet to make any official comments on the allegations, though the inaugural committee asserted that their funds were independently audited and not spent unlawfully. During her father’s Presidency, Ivanka was employed as a special advisor alongside her husband Jared.

