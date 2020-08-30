Trump accused of misusing Spanish footage in his Election Campaign

PRESIDENT Trump has been accused of misusing Spanish footage in his Election Campaign during the Republican National Conference on Monday.

The Republican National Convention, which took place from Monday to Thursday this week in a mostly online format, has been exposed using stock video footage of a protest in Barcelona, Spain, from October 2019. However, attempted to fool the public into believing it was further footage of the ongoing anti-racism protests across the US.

-- Advertisement --



The video, which aired during a portion of Monday nights presentations, has subsequently been uploaded to President Trump’s YouTube channel. The controversial clips appear in the video starting from 4:09 and show a number of quick scenes of rioting, fires and protests while police are seen to run during the protests with batons extended and heavy riot gear.

The video is a political video in support of President Trump and features two young women, Catalina and Madeline Lauf, who express their stoic and full support of Trump’s campaign to return as the continuing President of the United States after this Novembers election.

In the video, the girls voiceover claims, “This is a taste of Biden’s America,”.

They continue, “The rioting, the crime. Freedom is at stake now and this is going to be the most important election of our lifetime.”

After fully analysing the video, ABC News concluded that it was taken from a Shutterstock video entitled “Young rebel riot revolutionary anarchist”. Although the original Shutterstock video does not specify where the footage was taken, a thorough search of corresponding image from Getty Images clearly turned up the results that the images were identical to stills of the fierce Barcelona protests in 2019.

The riots in Barcelona in 2019 were the result of a Catalan pro-independence protest turning sour.

The gathering, a largely peaceful protest, with an estimated 350,000 pro-independence supporters gridlocking the centre of the city. However, as the crowd grew to around 10,000, TV footage showed protesters throwing bottles, balls and rubber bullets at police officers.

By the end of the subsequent riots, official figure show that 600 people were injured. 367 of the protesters and 289 police officers.

Back in the US, anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests have been erupting across the US. The protests started after the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, who had his neck knelt on for 8 minutes by a police officer until he passed away, unable to breathe.

Further racially motivated police brutality has only added fuel to an already delicate situation erupting in mass protests and riots across the country.

During the Republican Party Rally, Vice President, Mike Pence cajoled the audience, “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America,”

Thank you for reading this article “Trump accused of misusing Spanish footage in his Election Campaign”. For further up to the minute political news, click here.