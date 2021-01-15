“Impossible” for Sierra Nevada to Stay Open if Restrictions Tighten

“Impossible” for Sierra Nevada to stay open if COVID-19 restrictions tighten to only allow visitors from Granada.

Enrique de la Higuera, president of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Sierra Nevada has spoken out to say that if the next round of COVID-19 restrictions limit movement to the point where only Granada locals can visit the resort, then it will be “impossible” to stay open.

According to Europa Press, Enrique de la Higuera said that the area is in need of financial support regardless of the resort being able to stay open.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already severely hit the area and the winter season was delayed until December 18, when restrictions were softened and visitors could return.

