Granada Christmas Recycling Boost

GRANADA Christmas recycling was boosted by 25 per cent over the previous year.

Councillor for the Environment, Pepa Rubia revealed that Granada has increased the recycling of light packaging by 25 per cent. This is an increase from 216 tons to an incredible 174 tons. The recycling of cardboard and paper also increased over the Christmas period by 3.3 per cent, and a total of 308 tons were collected to be recycled.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions in place glass recycling dropped, as business in bars and restaurants was effected. Rubia gave thanks to residents in Granada for their efforts over the festive period and said the increase in light packaging put out for recycling had “been spectacular”.

