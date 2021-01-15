Daughters of Charity Receive ‘Blankets with Soul’ Donation

THE DAUGHTERS OF CHARITY of Pumarejo receive “blankets with soul” donation to help their Soup Kitchen.

The fantastic donation of 24,500 euros came from Álvaro Moreno in the form of the solidarity project “Blankets with Soul”. Álvaro first learned of the Sisters’ need for help in late 2018 and for the last two years he has donated all the profits from the sales of the special blankets, that have been sold both in store and online.

The Sisters have suffered badly during the pandemic, and have lost seven sisters to the virus during a major outbreak.

Álvaro recognised the “wonderful work carried out by the Sisters and thanked his customers for their solidarity, who ask for these blankets because they know it is for a magnificent cause and that is why no matter how cold it is, there is no jacket that they buy with such enthusiasm as these blankets ”.

