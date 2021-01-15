Hero Teacher Delivered Thousands of Meals in Lockdown

HERO teacher delivered thousands of meals during the first lockdown, and has now stepped up again, to hand deliver packed lunches after seeing the food parcels that families have been receiving.

Zane Powles, aged 48, is an assistant head teacher at the Western Primary School in Grimsby. During the first national lockdown he delivered an amazing 7,500 meals to children and has stepped up again.

After Zane saw the food parcels that families had been receiving in place of food vouchers he was ‘horrified’. According to the Daily Mail, Zane said, “The original packed lunch they provide is rubbish in my opinion,

“I would be horrified if my kids were getting that!

“I can’t believe a company is profiting from our vulnerable children.”

After the public uproar over the food parcels the government has now reverted to food vouchers, that allow families to shop for their children’s lunches.

Zane is a very welcome sight to many families, with his giant rucksacks of packed lunches for the kids. He has also been helping out by delivering laptops that have been donated.

Lewis, a six-year-old fan said, “I think everyone should be more like Mr Powles.

“He’s 100% nice and really helpful. It’s been scary with everyone suffering from it (Covid) but it makes me happy to see Mr Powles. Most mornings I wait for him.

“I like to thank him for saving the world and bringing our packed lunches and saving lives.”

