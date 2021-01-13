SOCIAL MEDIA sparks investigations into free school meals food parcels after families share photos of parcels that have been received in place of vouchers.

One mum took to Twitter to share photos of a food parcel, and what the mum could have bought instead with the previous vouchers. The £30 vouchers have been replaced with what should be a varied and nutritious selection of food, but one parcel only had food valued to around £5 according to the mum.

The social media attention has highlighted the issue that is now being taken seriously. Both the department of Education and companies providing the parcels are looking into the issue.

Chartwells that provided some of the parcels seen on social media are investigating immediately and said that “Our hampers follow the DofE specifications and contain a variety of ingredients to support families in providing meals throughout the week. In the majority of instances, we have received positive feedback.

“In this instance, the image on Twitter falls short of our hamper specification and we are keen to investigate with the relevant school so we can address any operational issues that may have arisen.”

