Guardia Civil Arrest Suspected Gunman After Dramatic High-Speed Chase

GUARDIA CIVIL officers have arrested a suspected gunman following a dramatic high-speed chase that spanned 50km in Seville province.

The man was wanted by investigators for allegedly blasting his ex-partner’s car with a shotgun in the town of Puente Genil, near Cordoba.

It is believed he was seeking refuge in Seville, where Policia Local officers spotted him driving erratically in the city’s southern Poligono Sur area. When they confronted him, the man attacked the police and drove away at full speed with three other passengers in the car.

What began as a chase around Seville’s southside turned into a daring pursuit along 50km, with the man bombing down the A-92 towards Malaga at speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour. When the man suddenly turned off to the small town of Paradas, he almost killed several pedestrians as his vehicle tore through the streets ahead of Guardia Civil pursuers.

His dangerous escape attempt ended in an olive grove just outside the town, where he was arrested. His three passengers, a man and two minors, were arrested in a nearby bar for their potential role in his reckless chase.

