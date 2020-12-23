POLICIA NACIONAL officers have dismantled a ruthless international human trafficking ring exploiting women in Cordoba province.

-- Advertisement --



Five people have been arrested after investigators cracked down on the vicious gang, which was comprised of members from Guinea, Ukraine, and Russia. Three of the men have been jailed and two of their trafficked victims have finally been freed from the vicious gang.

Three homes across Cordoba were raided, two of which were operating as brothels. Policia seized 4465 euro in cash alongside computer equipment containing evidence of their heartless crimes.

The gang would recruit women wishing to escape the poverty of Guinea, in West Africa, and fly them into Madrid. From there they would be trafficked to Cordoba on the pretense of securing legitimate work.

Once in the Andalusian city, the women would be assaulted by the gang and forced into prostitution. Most of their earnings went to the group, who had deep-rooted connections across Spain, West Africa, and Morocco.

Human trafficking is an increasing problem in Spain, and across Europe, with ruthless criminals exploiting the desperation of many people to escape poverty in the 2nd and 3rd world.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Policia Nacional Dismantle Ruthless Cordoba Trafficking Gang”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.