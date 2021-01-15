Former French President Frédéric Mitterrand Rushed to ICU with Covid-19.

The former Minister of Culture Frédéric Mitterrand, aged 73, has just been “urgently admitted to a Parisian hospital, according to a statement from his family. ” His state of health, although stable, remains sensitive for the days to come. He contracted Covid-19 10 days ago during a small family gathering during the Christmas holidays,” the statement added.

-- Advertisement --



In November 2020, Frédéric Mitterrand, who is also a novelist, published a book entitled Une Drôle de guerre with Robert Laffont editions. He tells the story of the fight waged in March 2020 against the virus by his brother Jean-Gabriel Mitterrand and the daily life of patients’ relatives.

Frédéric Mitterrand is also the nephew of the former President of the Republic. In turn, he praised a passion for cinema, became a television host-producer and director of documentaries and films. He also managed the Villa Medici in Rome before being appointed Minister of Culture from 2009 to 2012.

In February 2020, he was installed at the Academy of Fine Arts, in the chair previously occupied by actress Jeanne Moreau, in the cinema and audiovisual section.

Former President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who championed European integration and helped modernise French society in the 1970s, died at the age of 94 after contracting COVID-19 in December 2020.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former French President Frédéric Mitterrand Rushed Admitted To ICU With Covid-19”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.