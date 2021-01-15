Brazilian Covid-19 Mutation Discovered in the UK.

Fears grow over the Brazilian Covid variant as a 45-year-old nurse gets re-infected with mutation five months later and suffers WORSE symptoms than before. According to scientists in the Uk, there are many people who carry the Brazilian virus that at first thought. The state-run Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), the largest medical research centre in Latin America, confirmed the identification and circulation of a new variant of the coronavirus that, according to the researchers, has originated from the amazon rain forest.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed concern about the Brazilian variant on Wednesday and Britain is already trying to contain a UK variant behind a surge in cases at the end of last year. The Brazilian variant shares some characteristics with those found in Britain and South Africa, which are believed by scientists to be more transmissible but not to cause more severe disease.

“I’ve taken the urgent decision to ban arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela – from tomorrow, 15 Jan at 4 am (0400 GMT) following evidence of a new variant in Brazil,” Shapps wrote on Twitter.

