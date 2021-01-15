Baby Fighting for Life after Being ‘Forgotten’ in -32C House

A BABY is fighting for his life after being “forgotten” in -32C temperatures in an abandoned house in Russia by his mum.

Valentina Fadeeva, aged 22, from Russia is a mother-of-two. Reportedly she “forgot” her 1-year-old baby boy, and left him in a house at minus 32C, and could spend 20 years in jail for attempted murder.

Fadeeva alleges that after a fight with her mother’s boyfriend she left home, but when her daughter aged four complained of being cold she took her home again to get her warm. She “forgot” about her 1-year-old son and left him in the abandoned property.

The children are receiving treatment for severe frostbite in a Russian hospital in the Tatarstan region, but the baby has acute hypothermia, and he is fighting for his life. According to reports he has frost bite on his face, arms, legs and ears.

The baby had been discovered by his grandmother at 2 am as she returned from working a nightshift.

