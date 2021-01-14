World’s Oldest Cave Painting Discovered in Indonesia

ARCHAEOLOGISTS have found the world’s oldest known cave painting, depicting a wild pig, in an isolated valley in Indonesia.

The red painting, depicting a wild pig, was discovered by research students on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. Nestled in a steep valley an hour’s walk from the nearest road, it is believed the primitive artwork is 45,500 years old – making it the oldest cave painting in the world.

Measuring 136cm by 54cm (53in by 21in), the Sulawesi warty pig was painted using dark red ochre pigment and has a short crest of upright hair, as well as a pair of horn-like facial warts characteristic of adult males of the species. The animals have been hunted by humans for tens of thousands of years, and often feature in primitive artwork.

The cave painting now represents the oldest evidence of humans in the region, though scientists believe that further tests could prove it to be older than currently believed. Humans who travelled to Australia 65,000 years ago would have passed through the area, and archaeologists hope that more research could shed more light on the mystery of the prehistoric migration.

