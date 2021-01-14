SIEGFRIED Fischbacher, of legendary duo Siegfried and Roy, loses his battle with pancreatic cancer less than a year after his partner passed away

Siegfried Fischbacher, one half of the legendary Las Vegas entertainment due Siegfried and Roy, sadly passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 13. The star had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and underwent a gruelling 12-hour operation earlier this month to have a tumour removed. The magician’s death, at age 81, comes just nine months after his partner, Roy Horn died aged 75, from Covid-19 complications.

Siegfried’s sister Dolore, a nun who lives in Munich, confirmed his death to news agency DPA, saying that she spoke to her brother on the phone before his death.

“He was at home in Las Vegas,” she told DPA.

“I could pray with him and tell him that I will always be with him in my heart,” she added.

Speaking about his partner Roy’s death last year, Siegfried said:

“Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Siegfried Fischbacher, Of Siegfried and Roy, Loses His Battle With Cancer".