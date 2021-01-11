SIEGFRIED FISCHBACHER Aged 81 Terminally Ill With Pancreatic Cancer at home in Las Vegas



Siegfried Fischbacher, aged 81, one half of the legendary Las Vegas magic and illusion double act, according to German publication Bild, is recovering at his home in Vegas, after a 12-hour operation to remove a malignant tumour, but is terminally ill with pancreatic cancer, only nine months after his partner, Roy Horn died aged 75, from Covid-19 complications.

-- Advertisement --



He is apparently being taken care of at his home by two hospice workers, after being ‘released from a clinic at his own request’, but is not allowed to see any visitors.

‘Siegfried and Roy’ is without a doubt one of the most famous acts to have ever graced the stages of Las Vegas, the two having met on board a cruise ship in 1957, they transformed into the ultimate showmen, famous for the use of wild animals in their act, including Montecore, the 400 pound white Bengal tiger that mauled Roy Horn in 2003 during their show in the Mirage Hotel Casino in Vegas, leaving him partially paralyzed and in a wheelchair.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Siegfried Fischbacher Aged 81 Terminally Ill With Pancreatic Cancer”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.