Olulense Chef Ángel Hernández Wins Andalusian Championship

OLULENSE chef Ángel Hernández wins the Andalusian Championship of Organic Cuisine, in the first edition of the BioRestauración competition.

The competition organized by Ecovalia followed all the necessary COVID-19 security measures. The Seville School of Hospitality hosted the final eight chefs as they produced their fantastic meals, all made with organic products. Each province in Andalucia was represented by a different chef.

President of Ecovalia, Álvaro Barrera said the competition, “has demonstrated the high level of catering in Andalusia and the commitment of Andalusian chefs to organic products. In a situation like the one we are going through, from Ecovalia we were clear that we had to support the restaurant sector, one of the most affected by the pandemic, and we have done so with this contest”.

