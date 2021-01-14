FIRE decimates a wooden house in Comares in Malaga, killing one person.

Emergency service 112 Andalucia received a call shortly after 9pm on Wednesday, reporting a house on fire in the Chiquín area of Comares in Malaga. The house was near the Cuevas river’s pedestrian bridge.

-- Advertisement --



Rescue efforts were immediately put in place with the Firefighters of the Malaga Provincial Consortium, the Local Police, the Public Health Emergency Company (EPES) and the Guardia Civil being activated.

Tragically a man aged 65 died from the fire, and the wooden home was completely destroyed. The roof of the home also collapsed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fire Decimates Wooden House Killing One Person ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.