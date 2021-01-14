NEW store opens in the Torrecárdenas Shopping Centre and aims to delight the public with its new offerings and create job employment.

The Torrecárdenas Shopping Centre first opened in 2018 and on Wednesday, it opened its newest store. Many will be delighted at the new home textile shop, especially with the current cold weather caused by storm Filomena.

-- Advertisement --



The new Tramas store brings the company to a total of 90 plus stores in Spain and Portugal. Tramas said, “You already know that we enjoy being present in more and more Spanish homes. And our desire is to continue growing, creating new jobs and being very close to all of you,”

The Spanish run company has been in business for over 30 years and has many products including duvet covers, pyjamas and robes.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New Store Opens in Torrecárdenas Shopping Centre”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.