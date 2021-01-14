Anger as Teen Avoids Jail After Savagely Wounding a Police Officer

ANGER as teen avoids jail after savagely wounding a Leicestershire Police Officer.

The teen, aged 16 who cannot be named, savagely wounded Pc Maddie Hayes as she tried to restrain him on September 12 in Ashby-de-la-Zouch. The officer in her 20s was left with a broken nose, a tear and laceration to her face, and a broken septum. She has already undergone one surgery, but is awaiting further surgery as she cannot breathe properly.

After all these injuries and having to take three months off work, the teen thug has only been ordered to pay compensation of £600 to the officer. He has avoided jail time and instead been given 12-months of community service.

The lenient sentence has caused much anger and Adam Commons, the chairman for the Leicestershire Police Federation took to Twitter and tweeted, “Quite frankly I’m disgusted with this result, words can’t express what I’m thinking.

“@leicspolice and @CCLeicsPolice have done an outstanding job of supporting Pc Hayes, we now need to let her rest and recover.”

