King of Belgium’s Car Attacked in Massive Brussels Riots

THE CAR of Belgium's King Philippe was pelted with projectiles and attacked on Wednesday night as massive riots hit Brussels.

Hundreds of furious rioters took to the streets of Brussels on Wednesday (January 13th) following the controversial death of a young man in police custody over the weekend.

Beginning as a largely peaceful protest outside the Brussels-North station where the 23-year old died, the anger of the crowd soon boiled over into street violence. The police station was torched, several businesses vandalised, and the car of Belgium’s King Philippe was pelted with projectiles and attacked as it passed through the area.

According to local media, Ibrahima B was arrested on Saturday after fleeing police who were searching for a group in connection to breaching Covid restrictions. He lost consciousness in the police station and was rushed to a nearby hospital where the 23-year old was declared dead. The events surrounding his death will be investigated, authorities said, and the mystery has led to fury in the Belgian capital.

Brussels police say that four of their officers were wounded in the violence, and confirmed that they had made several arrests. Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden has condemned the riots as “totally unacceptable”, but promised that the events surrounding Ibrahima’s death would be subject to a major inquiry.

