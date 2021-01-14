POLICE Station Is Set On Fire During Riots In Brussels after a black man was killed



Peaceful protests organised by the AJGB (Association des Jeunes Guineens de Belgique) turned into riots last night (Wednesday) in Brussels, Belgium, when people gathered to protest after a black man, named as 23-year-old Ibrahima, was reported killed after being in police custody, last Saturday.

-- Advertisement --



Ibrahima had allegedly been picked up by officers for filming a police control, and taken into custody at the North Station, but then, only six hours later, his family was informed that he was dead.

Social media footage shows crowds of people throwing stones at the King of Belgium’s car, and gangs of protestors setting fire to what looks like the police station, with armed police then seen firing shots towards them, as around 400 angry people confronted around 500 police officers.

Footage also shows a water cannon being used by riot police on the protestors, and fireworks are seen and heard exploding, as police vans barricade the roads.

A press release stated that Ibrahima had lost consciousness inside the police station, so he was transferred to a hospital, where he died, with a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office, Stephanie Lagasse, telling VRT.be, “Based on the reading of the facts, we are now asking an investigating judge to take over the investigation”.

He continued, “An investigating judge can carry out more investigative acts than the public prosecutor’s office. If you want to engage them, there must be a qualification. But accidental manslaughter is a neutral claim and does not mean that we assume that the police have done something wrong”.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Station Is Set On Fire During Riots In Brussels”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.