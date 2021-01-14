Irish Policeman Mauled by Pit Bull While Arresting Its Owner

A GARDA (Irish policeman) was mauled by a pit bull whose owner allegedly set the dog on officers when they attempted to arrest him for two armed robberies.

-- Advertisement --



A 22-year old Dubliner has appeared on trial charged with two brazen armed robberies, with the court hearing that the suspect set his pit bull on officers during a violent arrest causing one Garda to receive injuries.

According to local media in the Irish capital, the Garda officer was forced to fire several shots at the pit bull as it mauled his private parts. The officer received medical treatment, with his injuries not believed to be very serious.

The pitbull died of its gunshot injuries in a veterinary hospital, while its owner was arrested for a pair of brazen armed robberies he allegedly carried out on two shops in Dublin’s south inner city. He is accused of terrifying staff with a handgun at two businesses in the capital, making off with cash and 70 packets of cigarettes from the raids.

A Garda statement said that during the arrest an “official firearm was discharged when Gardaí were attacked by a dog. One Garda member was injured in the attack and required medical treatment. The dog has been removed for veterinary treatment.” RTE reports that the animal later died of its injuries.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Irish Policeman Mauled by Pitbull While Arresting Its Owner”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.