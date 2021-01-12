Dublin Teens Rob Service Station with Imitation Firearm and Hammer

TWO Dublin teens rob a service station in Crumlin using an imitation firearm and a hammer to intimidate staff.

The pair, one boy and a girl robbed the service station on Parnell Road in Crumlin on Sunday January 10, at around 8:30 pm. The teens threatened the staff using both an imitation firearm and a hammer before robbing the station. The pair fled the scene on foot with the stolen cash and other articles taken from the service station.

The young pair did not make it very far, as the silent alarm in the service station had been activated and Gardai were already on route. The Gardai arrested them only a short distance away and seized the stolen items and money.

The boy has now been charged and will appear in court, but the girl was released and is being referred to the Youth Diversion Programme.

