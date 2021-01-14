Brit Tourist Blamed for Cancellation of Major Swiss Ski Race

But the number soon began to rise and many cases have since been linked to the new highly infectious variant of Covid-19 first identified in the UK. At least 27 infections are connected to one British tourist, contact tracers say, who stayed in a hotel in Wengen over the holiday period.

Wengen residents were devastated when the rise in cases forced the cancellation of The Lauberhorn, one of the top competitions on the World Cup ski circuit, with many blaming the “superspreader” British tourist. The race is popular across Switzerland, and the course is the longest downhill run in the world, where daring racers can reach speeds of 160km/h (100 mph).

The event will now be hosted by Switzerland’s long-time rivals in the skiing world, Austria. While other countries, such as France and Italy, have opted to close their ski slopes during the virus Switzerland has allowed most resorts to remain open under strict conditions.

