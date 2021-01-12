Switzerland Approves Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 Vaccine.

Swiss drugs regulators have approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine today, Tuesday, Jan. 12 making it the second shot after Pfizer and BioNTech’s available for use in the country. It is understood that together, there will be a combined total of 1.5 million doses delivered from the firms through February.

Switzerland has been a second-wave coronavirus hotspot, with infections totalling some 500,000 and deaths rising by dozens daily to more than 7,500. The country, which has been vaccinating with Pfizer-BioNTech’s shots since before Christmas, this week had to cancel the famed Lauberhorn World Cup ski race, over COVID-19 fears.

Health ministry officials have predicted the country will get a total of 500,000 doses in January, and another one million doses in February, with Moderna’s, shot adding to totals.

