Amazon Created 5,000 Jobs In Spain During The Pandemic

Coronavirus restrictions and forced retail closures saw a huge shift away from traditional shopping in Spain, and online retail giant Amazon certainly made the most of the new trend, employing a whopping 5,000 people in 2020, bringing its Spanish workforce up to 12,000. The company announced on Thursday, January 14, that it now operates in 28 different locations in Spain, with new logistical centres having opened in Madrid and Sevilla in 2020.

“We are incredibly proud to support thousands of people in Spain and their families in these difficult times. This is not only great news for those looking for a new job, but also a clear vote of confidence in the Spanish economy, in the hope that we can contribute to accelerating the recovery after the pandemic”, reported Mariangela Marseglia, Vice President and General Director for Amazon in Italy and Spain.

“We have been overwhelmed by the trust that millions of Spanish customers have placed in Amazon and we will continue to work tirelessly for them and for the thousands of SMEs that work with us.”

