Amazon’s expansion plan will be a financial boost for Cadiz

AMAZON plans further expansion in Spain with a new logistics ‘megacentre’ in Cadiz.

Amazon will invest up to €6.5 million to build and equip the logistics centre in El Puerto de Santa Maria.

The almost 12,000 square metre warehouse will be built at ‘Las Salinas’ industrial estate, on a 41,217 square metre plot.

The local mayor, German Beardo, has confirmed that this will be “one of the most important logistics facilities in Andalucia” in the company’s network.

The mayor believes that Amazon’s presence “will be a boost not only for our town but also for the province” and represents “the largest business operation on industrial land that El Puerto de Santa Maria has experienced in decades.”

According to the mayor, approximately 100 direct jobs will be created.

Amazon has already started the work, with the forecast that it will take between eight and ten months. The facilities will have nine unloading docks for trucks and 43 for delivery vehicles, as well as a parking lot for some 500 delivery vans.

