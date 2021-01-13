The Queen’s cousin Simon Bowes-Lyon faces jail after sex attack at Glamis Castle.

The Queen’s cousin, Simon Bowes-Lyon, faces a five-year jail term after forcing his way into a sleeping woman’s room and launching a violent sexual attack during a PR weekend at his ancestral home at Glamis Castle.

-- Advertisement --



Simon Bowes-Lyon, who is the Queen’s cousin, twice removed, carried out a sustained attack on the woman, aged in her 20s, which lasted more than 20 minutes.

The aristocrat was granted bail and placed on the sex offenders register as sentencing was deferred for reports. Sheriff Alistair Carmichael also ordered Glamis Castle to be assessed for its suitability for a tagging order. Bowes-Lyon, 34, who is known as Sam and described himself to police as a farmer, is a great-great-nephew of Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

The flashy aristocrat, who boasts about his love of fast cars and holidays with reality TV stars, gave police a ‘no comment’ interview at Dundee headquarters. Counsel John Scott QC said: “He is truly sorry for what he accepts was shameful conduct. He said Bowes-Lyon had since been to counselling to try and understand his behaviour.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “The Queen’s Cousin Faces Jail After Sex Attack On Guest At Glamis Castle”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.