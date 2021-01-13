Schools Could Stay Shut Beyond February

SCHOOLS in the UK could stay shut beyond February

In a meeting with MPs on the Education Select Committee on Wednesday morning, January 13, Gavin Williamson was forced to admit that it may not be possible for students to return to school after the review of national lockdown measures on February 15, despite previously claiming that schools would be closed “for the shortest period of time available.” The Education Secretary has also previously hinted at plans to close nurseries.

Mr Williamson told MPs: ‘We already have the sort of set scheme in terms of contingency framework.

‘Obviously as I have said many times before I want schools to be closed for the shortest period of time available.

‘But the contingency framework would be sort of sat there to sort of continue if there [are] areas of particular need where we had to have school settings continued to remain closed, it would be through the contingency framework that they would remain closed.’

