UK Scientists Calling For Closure Of Nurseries And All Places Of Worship to combat the spread of Covid-19



Health experts in the UK are calling on the government to order the closure of all nurseries and places of worship, to further limit the possible spread of the coronavirus, with there now a reported 3million cases of the virus in the UK, and 80,000 deaths so far.

While schools have been temporarily closed down, the nurseries are still operating, and Anthony Costello, a former WHO director, a professor of global health at UCL, and an independent SAGE advisor telling The Mirror, “We are in a national crisis with a pandemic out of control. We should have no nurseries open, no synagogues, no churches, no mosques. We should have compulsory masks, two-metre distancing. We have to take this really seriously, that’s what Asian states did”.

He added, “The longer we allow it to go on transmitting, the quicker we are going to get a resistant virus to a vaccine, then we are in real doo-doo”.

