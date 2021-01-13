Iguana Escapes Blaze by Jumping on firefighter’s Head

IGUANA escapes blaze in Corby by jumping on a firefighter’s head and riding to safety.

The ingenious iguana, much to the firefighter’s surprise, had hitched a ride out of the burning building on a helmet. The fire started in a house in Whitworth Avenue, Corby and emergency services were called to the scene at just before midnight on Wednesday January 6. The Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and brought the blaze under control, with neither the iguana nor any people being injured.

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said, “a very unique incident – one that we have never dealt with before

“The fireman… didn’t realise the iguana had climbed on top of him at first as he initially thought it was a colleague touching his helmet.

“What a surprise he then had to find this iguana chilling on his head, eager to escape the burning building.”

The fire was later confirmed as having started in the living room due to a faulty reptile heating mat.

