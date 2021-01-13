Dealer Caught trying to flush £75,000 of Drugs

BIRMINGHAM dealer caught trying to flush £75,000 of cocaine and heroin down the toilet.

Police raided a house in Wales thought to be involved in county line drug activities. The raid took place on June 11 last year, at a property owned by Angharad Bullock, aged 43, in James Street.

Bullock was not home at the time of the raid but was arrested at the railway station in Neath and found to be in possession of over £10,000 in cash. During the raid, Adeniyi Adesina, aged 37, was caught with an arm inside the toilet, trying to flush crack cocaine away according to WalesOnline.

Ibrahim Nyei, aged 27 attempted to avoid arrest and fled the property through a window, but was soon arrested. In total over £75,000 worth of drugs was seized.

Judge Huw Rees commented during sentencing that “Each of you is an intelligent and educated individual and you will have time to reflect on what you have done – to bring drugs in a well-planned venture to the Swansea Valley.”

Bullock was jailed for six years and six months, Adesina was jailed to six years and nine months and Nyei was sentenced to four years in jail.

