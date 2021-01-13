TAKE care in the Almeria mountains as the cold wave that has followed storm Filamena has left the province with extremely cold nights, and potentially dangerous conditions.

Temperatures have hit minus 6 overnight during the week and frosts have been seen in Los Vélez, Chirivel, La Alpujarra and the valleys of Andarax and Almanzora.

-- Advertisement --



Sandra García, delegate for the Government of Spain in Andalusia, said “we cannot forget that we are at a level of alerts due to low temperatures, which makes it advisable for people to stay at home as much as possible, even to use the teleworking when possible and extreme caution”.

While many areas have already seen the snow melt, in the mountains snow chains are advisable in areas such as Calar Alto, if not still mandatory.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Take Care in the Almeria Mountains”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.