Council Worker Attacked While Clearing Snow-Filled Madrid Streets

A man in San Sebastian de los Reyes launched a shameless attack on a City Council worker who had volunteered to work a double shift in order to clear the snow from the streets of Madrid in the aftermath of Storm Filomena on Tuesday, January 12. The attacker began his tirade from his balcony in the presence of the Local Police, who warned him to leave the worker alone. However, things escalated after the police left.

The man came down to the street with his young son and stole the council worker’s shovel before pursing him to the ground and proceeding to shove and scratch him. The victim reported the attack and police are investigating the assault to establish if it was an isolated incident.

“This morning I have to regret a deplorable event that I never imagined would happen in our city given the supportive and committed spirit of all the neighbours,” the mayor of San Sebastian said on Wednesday morning, January 13.

