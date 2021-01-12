STORM FILOMENA has led to fears that Spanish supermarkets could experience food supply disruption as heavy snowfall paralyses key infrastructure.

-- Advertisement --



Concerns have been raised that the heavy snowfall brought by Storm Filomena to several regions of Spain could bring supply issues to the country’s supermarkets. On Spanish social media, images of empty shelves in Madrid stores are circulating widely and leading to fears that shortages could be felt in the coming days for some customers.

A spokesman for Mercadona, Spain’s largest supermarket chain, has said that a “great effort” is being made to adapt the company’s logistics network so that the supermarkets most affected by the storm “maintain their normal activity”.

“The company is prioritizing the replacement of the most affected shops as they receive the different services”, the retailer said in a statement.

Asedas, the Association of Supermarket Companies in Spain, warns that several supermarkets throughout badly hit storm areas are experiencing a “complicated situation” due to transport difficulties, but added that they are hopeful that supplies will face minimal disruption thanks to the work of staff and the government.

French chain Carrefour, who operates a large number of stores across Spain, said that the difficulties posed by Storm Filomena “does not present any problem of supply” to its branches and that the specific problems “will be restored as mobility in the most affected areas allows it”.

Any supply issues that do arise from the unprecedented level of snowfall will be unlikely to affect Southern Spain, with island regions such as Madrid posing the most concern to suppliers, retailers, and customers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Storm Filomena Sparks Supermarket Supply Concerns”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.