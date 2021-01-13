Capitol Hill Halls Filled With National Guard Troops Instead Of Tourists And Staffers.

As House lawmakers held a historic impeachment vote today, Wednesday, January 13, they did so not with members of the general public in the viewing galleries above but instead with National Guard troops patrolling the nearby hallways of the Capitol building.

The scene — which came just one week after hundreds of rioters attacked the building in a bid to preserve Donald Trump’s hold on the presidency — presented a grim and disturbing image and, in many peoples opinions, thrust a dagger into the centre of American democracy. lawmakers have defended the move and said it was also a necessary precaution given the previous violence and ongoing threats to the Capitol complex.

“The attack on the Capitol was a violent insurrection that resulted in the spilling of American blood,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in response to reporters’ questions about the military security presence. “Officers were brutally beaten. The attackers wanted to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, hang Mike Pence, and hunt down sitting members of Congress. That’s insurrection. That’s sedition. That’s lawlessness. That’s terror. It should not and will not be tolerated. And that’s why extraordinary security measures have been taken.”

