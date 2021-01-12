Urgent Blood Donation Appeal for Andalucia

AN urgent blood donation appeal has been launched for Andalucia by the Andalusian Network of Transfusion Medicine, Tissues and Cells of the Ministry of Health and Families.

All blood types are needed to donate and an urgent appeal has been issued. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many donation sessions cancelled as Universities and other spaces usually used have been closed.

Both plasma and blood are required and can be donated at mobile units in smaller municipalities and static donation points in the larger cities. Information on donating and where to donate can be found on the ‘Donate Blood’ segment of the Andalusian Health Service website and by using the Dona Sangre Andalucia app, that is available on iOS and Android.

