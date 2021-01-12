THOUSANDS of Andalucian students could return to class but the final decisions sit with the universities.

With only the Almería, Jerez, Granada and Jaen universities being required to give “online” classes to some 80,000 students, four Andalucian universities are able to choose. The universities in Huelva, Malaga, Seville and Córdoba are allowed to have the near 140,000 students return.

According to El Mundo, the final decision on whether students return of not must be taken by the universities “by virtue of its autonomy”. Seville university took to Twitter to explain the approach that they will follow, and explained a gradual return is planned during the week.

