Man with Mental Health Problems Shot Dead by Guardia Civil

A MAN who reportedly suffered from mental health problems has been shot dead by the Guardia Civil during a violent altercation at his family’s Aragon home.

According to local media, the 30-year old had a history of severe mental illness prior to yesterday’s (January 11th) incident.

Guardia Civil officers were called to a home in the Aragon (northeast Spain) town of Teruel, where the man was in the midst of a violent schizophrenic episode. For several hours he had been threatening his terrified parents and brother with a knife and screwdriver.

Officers at first attempted to calm the man down, to no avail. In the tragic incident one Guardia Civil officer was reportedly stabbed, but the blade fortunately failed to penetrate his bulletproof vest.

Facing the man’s violent threats and attacks, officers were forced to open fire for their own safety. The man died of his wounds on the scene despite the efforts of a health worker to save him. His brother was struck in the leg by the gunfire and was rushed to hospital where he is in stable condition.

